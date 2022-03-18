Phoenix police: 2 bodies found near I-17, Peoria Avenue

Two bodies were found near Interstate 17 and Peoria Avenue on Friday morning and officers are investigating, Phoenix police officials said.

Officers were called to the scene after two men were found dead inside a vehicle. They were found with gunshot wounds, police said.

An investigation into the incident was ongoing.

Phoenix police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 602-262-6151, or Silent Witness if they wish to remain anonymous at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.

Reach breaking news reporter Adam Terro at adam.terro@arizonarepublic.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Police: Two bodies found near I-17, Peoria Avenue