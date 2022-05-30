Phoenix police: 6 injured after shooting at party near 59th Avenue and Thomas Road

A Phoenix police vehicle.

Six people were injured after a shooting at a house party early Sunday near 59th Avenue and Thomas Road.

Sgt. Vincent Cole, spokesperson with Phoenix police, said the shooting occurred around 3:30 a.m. and six people were injured. The condition of those who were injured wasn't released by police.

It is not clear if all the victims were shot or what led to the shooting.

