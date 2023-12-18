What is the Phoenix Police Academy like? These recruits can tell you

After 27 weeks of training, 17 new officers were added to the Phoenix Police Department on Nov. 30.

Each of them received their badge of office and took an oath to "faithfully and impartially discharge" the duties of a peace officer.

The ceremony was held at the Phoenix Bible Church in the Alhambra neighborhood of Phoenix near Seventh Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

Among the speakers were Mayor Kate Gallego and Interim Police Chief Michael Sullivan. Sullivan reflected a tension of modern policing when he told recruits they must act "with honesty and fairness, treating every person with dignity and respect. Even when they do not provide you that same courtesy."

The Phoenix Police Department has been losing more officers than it has been adding, a trend department leaders hoped to turn around this year. These new officers are part of that effort.

While some of the new officers said they joined the force looking to become detectives, tactical officers, or pillars of their neighborhoods, they all said they gravitated to being a part of an institution larger than themselves that also serves the public.

"Growing up, I was around police, but not in a good sense," said Mario Armendarez, one of the newly sworn officers. "They would come to our house to solve bad stuff, but it put it in my mind that when they show up, bad things stop happening. So I was like, 'Hey, that's something I would want to do.' Come around, serve or protect, or even provide some sort of relief for someone."

New Phoenix Police Officer Mario Armendarez at the Phoenix Regional Police Academy.

What is the Phoenix Police Academy?

Formerly known as the Phoenix Police Regional Academy, the Phoenix Police Academy is a multi-facility training center located at the base of South Mountain.

The decades-old training center houses the academy and the continuous training programs that officers must attend throughout their careers.

The academy starts a new class of 20 to 35 recruits every eight weeks. Over 26 weeks, those recruits will undergo daily 10-hour training Monday through Thursday covering the Arizona criminal code, city codes, firearms training, apprehension, de-escalation and other skills, like tactical driving.

By the end of those initial six months, recruits ready to go out into the field remain. It's usually a smaller group.

"It's very typical that we will end up losing some people from the start of a class. But we try to keep every one of them, you know, work with them," said Lt. Mark Tovar, who helps run the academy. "Things change in their life, and now's not a good time. And sometimes we'll try to find them employment with the city if they are a good candidate."

Though recruits endure some grueling moments, the academy is not a military-style boot camp, Tovar said. Yes, there's combat training in addition to book learning and technical skill instruction, but the academy also makes sure recruits feel like they can communicate with instructors when they don't understand something, he said.

Hayden Hornsby, a graduate who also served in the military, explained the difference.

New Phoenix Police Officer Hayden Hornsby at the Phoenix Regional Police Academy.

"In the military, they beat you down to build you up, to be prepared to just follow orders — and execute that order," Hornsby said. "Whereas here, it has to be different. Yes, you have to follow policy and orders. But you also have to be able to think out there while you do your job; you have to be a critical thinker."

Who are the graduates of the Phoenix Police Academy?

Diverse in their backgrounds and aspirations, graduates hail from various locations, each driven by a common motivation.

Hornsby, an eight-year military veteran with a criminal justice master's degree, seeks the familiar. He wants to join the tactical unit. It's the accumulation of more than a decade of work, he said. He tried to enter a police force in California when he was 21, but it didn't pan out.

"So, I chose to join the Army," Hornsby said. He used the military as a stepping stone, he said, and got his master's degree while in the service. "But I knew that this was a path that I wanted to get back to."

Without his wife, none of it would have been possible, he said.

"I tried to be as present as I could, always. And she understood that there were times where I needed to study or I needed to make sure my clothes were good, or boots were polished," Hornsby said. "She was extremely supportive the entire time."

Alyssa Morgan, from Ohio, dreams of becoming a homicide detective. She was the only woman in her training unit, which initially made her nervous.

Alyssa Morgan during the morning presentation of "Colors" during the police recruits graduation ceremony at the Phoenix Regional Police Academy.

"I didn't feel that I had someone to fall back on," she said. "I thought, 'They can go in the locker room, and they can fall back on each other. And I have no one.'"

But she said the fear evaporated when she got stuck trying a wall climb test.

"I had the entire class cheering, 'Come on, Morgan, come on,'" she said. "I was like, 'Well, if they're doing this for me and we don't even know each other yet, what's the rest of time going to be like?'"

The department is working to increase its women recruits through the 30x30 initiative, which aims to get the percentage of women recruits up to 30% by 2030.

Armendarez, a Phoenix native, aims to give back to his neighborhood as he goes back there to continue his training, which includes patrol work. He's looking forward to training on the streets where he grew up, he said.

Armendarez didn't know anyone with a policing or military background. Jumping in was a bit of a shock for him and his family, he said. At the ceremony, his mother said she was worried about him — and proud he made it through the academy even though their family had no experience with policing.

"I was a loan officer for a mortgage company," he said. "Coming from something like that, this was all new."

For the next 14 to 18 months, the new officers will be supervised on Phoenix streets by field training officers until they are ready to go solo, Tovar said.

All three said that graduating from the academy symbolized more than an individual achievement — it cemented a bond with a newfound family.

"I'm realizing, 'Wow, this is more important to me than I thought it would be,'" Morgan said. "It's not just getting to where I want to be. It's putting myself with people that want to see me thrive. And having that kind of support, compared to what I've had in previous jobs, it's amazing."

Reach the reporter at miguel.torres@arizonarepublic.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: What is the Phoenix Police Academy like? These recruits can tell you