Phoenix police arrest 2 in connection with the death of a man found in burning dumpster

Phoenix police badge.

Phoenix police announced on Saturday that two suspects were arrested in connection to a body that was found inside a burning dumpster in downtown Phoenix on Tuesday.

Both suspects have been booked into Maricopa County Jail and have been identified as 18-year-old Isaiah Baskin and 23-year-old Larry Scott.

The victim was male and has not yet been identified by police.

According to Phoenix police spokesperson Sgt. Brian Bower, detectives were on the scene in the area of 11th Avenue and Madison Street for a homicide investigation where a body was found inside a dumpster that had been set on fire. The crime scene is in The Zone, where more than 1,000 unhoused people live on the streets in tents.

