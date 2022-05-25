Phoenix police arrest 2 men suspected of second-degree murder

A Phoenix police vehicle.

Phoenix police arrested two men suspected of fatally shooting a man whom they confronted after seeing him near their vehicle early Tuesday morning.

Sgt. Andy Williams, a department spokesperson, said officers responded to a "theft of vehicle" call near 20th Street and Palm Lane at around 4:50 a.m.

Officers found 27-year-old Patrick Pierson suffering from a gunshot wound inside a crashed vehicle and pronounced him dead at the scene, Williams said.

The two men confronted Pierson when they saw him near their vehicle and shot him when he got into his own vehicle to leave. Pierson crashed a short distance away, Williams said.

Williams said both men, who remain unidentified as of Tuesday evening, were booked into jail on second-degree murder charges.

