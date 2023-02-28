Phoenix police arrest 2nd teenage boy on suspicion of drive-by shooting that killed 1

Phoenix police car

Phoenix police announced on Monday that officers had arrested a second teenage boy whom officers suspect was involved in a Feb. 3 drive-by shooting that left a teenage boy dead and a girl under the age of 13 injured.

Officers had responded to the area around 4:40 p.m. that day to reports of a shooting near 1st Avenue and Thomas Road where they found a boy and girl suffering from gunshot wounds along with numerous businesses with property damage.

Officials announced on Feb. 7 that the boy, 15-year-old Isaac Perez Grado, had died from his injuries. Police announced officers had arrested the first teenage boy on Feb. 8. Police did not say how old either boy was, but that both had been referred to the Juvenile Correction Center on multiple charges that included murder.

Police said no additional suspects remained outstanding.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix police arrest 2nd teenage boy on suspicion of drive-by shooting