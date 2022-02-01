Phoenix police make arrest in catalytic converter theft

Phoenix Police arrested have arrested a man who admitted to stealing multiple catalytic converters, a type of theft that's been on the rise in the Valley.

Officers observed 25-year-old Steven Jentz on Jan. 31 stealing from a vehicle near Central Avenue and Encanto Boulevard. The officers pulled Jentz over after he left in his car, and found "at least one catalytic converter that had been cut from a vehicle."

Following his arrest, Jentz admitted to having stolen multiple catalytic converters in the past.

Jentz was booked into jail on suspicion of the following charges: burglary, attempted burglary, and trafficking in stolen property.

Catalytic converter theft increasing in Phoenix

This comes as part of a surge in catalytic converter thefts over the past two years.

Catalytic converters contain metals such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium, all of which have gone up exponentially in value.

Palladium sold for nearly $500 an ounce in 2016, but has reached nearly $2,000 per ounce. Rhodium has seen an even steeper increase in value over the same time frame, jumping from $640 per ounce to over $12,000 per ounce.

These metals work as part of the filtration system catalytic converters are sued for

Police have difficulty controlling the issue due to the the catalytic converters not having any identifying information. They do not contain serial numbers, therefore are difficult to connect to any individual case of theft.

Catalytic converters are not cheap to replace either. While most thieves are able to sell them to scrap shops for roughly $200, they can easily cost over $1,000 to replace.

The part is also fairly easy for someone to come by and steal. It is an exposed piece underneath a vehicle, and can be cut out and stolen in minutes. High profile vehicles have been targeted in particular due to the ease of access it creates for the under side of the vehicle.

Police recommend parking vehicles indoors or in well lit, easy to see spots.

Etching one's VIN number into the piece or painting it with heat safe paint are also steps that can be taken to create identifying markers and make it easier to connect to a theft.

