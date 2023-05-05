Phoenix police arrest man believed to be connected to murder of 29-year-old Lauren Heike

Phoenix police announced on Thursday evening that officers arrested a man believed to be connected to the murder of 29-year-old Phoenix resident Lauren Heike, whose body was found in a desert area in the northeastern part of the city.

Heike was hiking on April 28 on a desert trail near East Libby Street and North 65th Place before someone attacked and killed her, Phoenix police said.

Lauren Heike was found by police just before 11 a.m. April 29 in a desert area near a neighborhood in the area of 64th Street and Mayo Boulevard after a resident reported seeing an injured person.

On May 1, police identified Heike as the person whose body was recovered.

Police believe Heike was attacked from behind while hiking on the trail about 10 a.m. April 28, with her body showing signs of trauma. Heike was in a location that would not have been easily viewable by others on the trail, police added.

Heike's family and friends on Wednesday urged the Phoenix community to help them bring justice to the young woman's case at Phoenix police headquarters, where they shared information with the public.

Lana Heike, Lauren's mother, described her daughter as a beautiful, kindhearted woman who was sweet to everyone she met.

River Hubbel, a close friend of Heike's, said he spoke to her on Friday morning before her hike. The pair had a ritual with another friend where they would ask one another what they were grateful for each morning.

"I had asked what we were all thankful for that day and she had specifically just said that she was so thankful to just wake up another day so positive and to be able to go get a coffee and go on a walk," Hubbel said, holding back tears.

Lauren Heike lived near the trail where she was attacked, according to Phoenix police Lt. James Hester.

Her family is from Kitsap County in Washington.

Phoenix police previously released a clip of surveillance footage that shows a man who detectives believe to be a suspect in Heike's death. The man in the clip was described to be between 5 feet 8 and 6 feet tall, wearing a backpack.

Story continues

It was not immediately clear whether the man in the surveillance footage was the same man police arrested.

Additional information regarding the arrest was not released by police.

Republic reporter Sydney Carruth contributed to this article.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix police arrest man believed to be connected to murder of Lauren Heike