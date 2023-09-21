Phoenix police arrest man in connection to woman's death at shopping center

Phoenix police have identified and arrested a man on suspicion of killing a woman at a shopping center earlier this month.

Officers arrested 47-year-old Leovigildo Eraujo on Wednesday on suspicion of killing 37-year-old Erika Gerardo, said Sgt. Rob Scherer, a spokesperson for the Phoenix Police Department.

He said officers responded to a shopping center near 75th Avenue and McDowell Road on Sept. 4 at around 3 p.m. where they found Gerardo's body. She had multiple injuries, which Scherer did not elaborate on. Gerardo was pronounced dead at the scene.

Scherer said Eraujo was booked into jail on multiple charges including murder. It was not immediately clear when his next scheduled court appearance would be.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix police arrest man in shopping center death