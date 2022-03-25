Phoenix police arrest man in connection to stabbing death near 12th Avenue, Madison Street

A Phoenix police vehicle.

Phoenix police have launched a homicide investigation after a stabbing death near 12th Avenue and Madison Street on Thursday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m. Thursday, police received reports of a stabbing in the area. Officers found Armani Myers, 20, with stab wounds. Myers was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Andrew Jackson, 19, was detained by officers at the scene and booked into Maricopa County Jail.

Police did not yet release details about what led to the shooting or the relationship between the men.

The investigation was ongoing.

Reach breaking news reporter Adam Terro at adam.terro@arizonarepublic.com.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Police arrest Andrew Jackson, 19, in connection to stabbing homicide