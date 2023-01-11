Phoenix police arrest man in connection to theft of Make-A-Wish foundation statue

Phoenix police have arrested a man suspected of being involved in the theft of the statue memorializing Chris Greicius, the 7-year-old boy whose battle with leukemia inspired the creation of the Make-A-Wish Foundation of America. A part of the destroyed statue was also recovered, Phoenix police said.

The statue was stolen from outside the foundation's office in Phoenix on Jan. 3 around 10 p.m. Reportedly surveillance cameras captured when two people pulled into the parking lot and used a chain to dislocate the bronze statue from the base, Hollie Costello, a spokesperson for Make-A-Wish Arizona, had said in a statement.

On Tuesday, Phoenix police officers developed probable cause to arrest Troy Burke, 32, in connection to the theft.

"Troy was arrested and admitted to his involvement in this case," police said in a Wednesday statement.

Burke was booked into jail on felony charges including theft and trafficking of stolen property. Police also recovered a part of the destroyed statue.

The other person involved hadn't been identified as of Wednesday noon, according to police. Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness (480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers).

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arrest made in theft of Make-A-Wish statue from Phoenix office