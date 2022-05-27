Phoenix police arrest man after recovering over 1,200 catalytic converters

A Phoenix police vehicle on Dec. 7, 2021.

Phoenix police arrested a man after executing a search warrant on a storage unit containing over 1,200 catalytic converters, most of which investigators believe to be stolen.

Sgt. Vincent Cole, a department spokesperson, said police began investigating the man, who remains unidentified, in January and were able to collect enough evidence to obtain a search warrant on the storage unit located near the 3600 block of Washington Street across from Sky Harbor International Airport.

In a video the department tweeted on Thursday afternoon, Det. Adam Popelier said police conducted surveillance on the storage unit's owner and that officers witnessed him buying and selling catalytic converters.

Popelier estimated each catalytic converter was worth between $100 to $150 dollars, making the stockpile worth well over $100,000.

Cole said many of the converters had fresh cuts, which indicated someone had removed them from a vehicle. Cole said they had a man in custody but information regarding what criminal charges he will face remains pending.

Converters are a target of robberies as these contain valuable metals such as platinum, palladium and rhodium.A study from BeenVerified states that in Arizona there were 2,046 catalytic converter thefts in 2021, 142 in 2020 and 30 in 2019.

The arrest comes a little more than two weeks after Gov. Doug Ducey signed House Bill 2652, which requires people be authorized to transport catalytic converters, require transactions involving the part be reported and allow law enforcement to track people who handle catalytic converters to ensure the parts aren't stolen.

