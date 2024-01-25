Phoenix police arrest man after shooting at, driving into him in mistaken suspect case

Phoenix police have arrested the man who earlier this month officers mistook for a domestic violence suspect in central Phoenix before shooting him and driving into him after they say he wielded a handgun at them.

Police said a 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest in the Jan. 12 incident with Phoenix police officers, according to court documents. Police previously said the man suffered serious injuries that court documents reveal resulted from a domestic violence call and a pursuit.

According to court documents, at about 7:50 p.m. on Jan. 12, police received a 911 call about a domestic violence incident where the caller's cousin's boyfriend was kicking a door. Police previously said this call came from a home near East Brill Street, a couple of blocks from 14th Street and McDowell Road.

According to court documents, around 7:58 p.m., another 911 call came in from a security guard about a knife-wielding, red-hooded 20-30-something-year-old man who was wearing shorts and was banging on a door at an apartment on North 14th Street before fleeing toward the alley.

Police previously said the man in the pursuit was not the domestic violence suspect, who they also previously said remained on the loose. Additionally, court documents do not indicate the man was the knife-wielding man at the apartments.

At about 8 p.m., officers arrived at one of the scenes they were called to, while other officers looked for the suspect based on the callers' description, court documents show. Two officers approached the man at about 9:12 p.m. on the east side of North 15th, south of East McDowell Road, court documents show. The man was wearing a dark-colored jacket, light-colored shorts and appeared to have an unknown object in his hand, court documents detail.

Officers ordered the man to stop and show his hands, but he was "noncompliant," the police statement indicates. Officers shot pepper balls and a 40 mm foam baton at the man multiple times, and he continued to run from them, according to documents.

According to court documents, the man pointed an unknown object at the officers. The unknown object was later determined to be a CO2 BB air pistol, court documents show.

As the man continued to flee, he pointed the air pistol at other officers who arrived to aid in the pursuit, court documents state. Officers again shot a 40 mm foam baton at him.

A police lieutenant arrived and shot his shotgun, firing one round that struck the man, who continued to run from officers when a vehicle was used to stop him, according to court documents. Police previously said a Tahoe patrol cruiser was used against the man with the driving officer sustaining minor injuries.

Police previously said the man suffered serious injuries. At about 8:20 p.m., the man was taken into custody and to a hospital, according to court documents.

The man was released from the hospital on Tuesday.

