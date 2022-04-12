Phoenix police arrest man suspected of killing another in parking lot

Police

Paul Edward Scott, 62, was arrested Friday on suspicion of killing a man after police say he ran him over with his vehicle in a Phoenix parking lot.

Phoenix police responded to a 911 call about a traffic collision near Northern Avenue and 12th Street just before midnight, court documents state.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Scott by his vehicle. The vehicle had a lot of damage to its front, arrest documents state.

Scott was found by officers by his vehicle, which according to police was damaged at the front end. Court documents state Scott told police he ran over a person and pointed at an injured man lying on the ground.

The man, whose identity was not released, was taken to a hospital but later died as a result of his injuries, arrest documents state.

According to arrest documents, police obtained surveillance footage from a business nearby and said it showed Scott driving his vehicle and striking the victim, arrest documents state.

In an interview with police, Scott said an hour before the incident he was asleep in his vehicle when a woman entered it and sat in the front passenger seat, arrest documents state.

According to arrest documents, Scott told police that the victim made his way to Scott's vehicle and began to kick and punch the woman in the front seat. Scott attempted to intervene, but the victim threatened him with a gun, he told police.

After the altercation in the car, Scott told police that he confronted the victim while the woman ran out of the car and away from the scene, arrest documents state.

Scott told police that a short while later, the victim began yelling and accusing Scott of violating the woman. Scott became upset at the man and ran him over, according to arrest documents.

He told police that he asked a clerk at a nearby convenience store to call the police and covered the body with a blanket, arrest documents state.

Scott told police that he struck the victim because he attacked the woman, attacked Scott and returned to provoke Scott, arrest documents state.

He said, "The man was a complete asshole who probably needed to die." Scott denied intending to kill the victim but stated he really needed to be hurt because he was evil, arrest documents state.

Scott was booked into Maricopa County Jail under one charge for first-degree murder. His bond was set at $1 million.

A preliminary hearing was set for April 18.

Reach breaking news reporter Amaris Encinas at amaris.encinas@arizonarepublic.com or on Twitter @amarisencinas.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix police arrest man suspected of killing man in parking lot