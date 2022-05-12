Phoenix police arrest man suspected of being involved in 11 serial drive-by shooting

A Phoenix police vehicle.

Phoenix police arrested a man on Thursday who is suspected of being involved in 11 drive-by shootings that occurred between December 2021 and May.

Sgt. Ann Justus, a department spokesperson, said police arrested 24-year-old Manuel Sierra after using "advanced technology methods" linking the 11 shootings to Sierra.

Justus said Sierra targeted multiple members of an extended family over the six months, striking numerous homes and vehicles in south and west Phoenix along with sending threatening text messages.

Justus said at least half of the shootings involving residences occurred while they were occupied though nobody was injured.

Justus said Sierra was previously a romantic partner with one of the family members

Sierra was booked into jail on 18 felony counts. It was not immediately clear when Sierra's next court hearing would be.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix police arrest man suspected of serial drive-by shooting