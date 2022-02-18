Phoenix police arrest Mykal Drew in connection with shooting that left 18-year-old dead

Phoenix police

Police made an arrest in a shooting that left an 18-year-old dead Friday evening in Phoenix.

Officers arrested Mykal Drew, 21, on suspicion of the fatal shooting, police said Thursday.

The victim was identified as Vincente Ladua.

Police received a shooting call about 7:45 p.m. Friday in the area of North 40th Street and Bell Road. Officers found Ladua with gunshot wounds, and he died from his injuries at the scene, police said.

Witnesses told officers that another man had shot Ladua multiple times and fled from the area, according to police.

Drew was arrested Wednesday and booked into a Maricopa County jail.

Reach breaking news reporter Angela Cordoba Perez at Angela.CordobaPerez@Gannett.com or on Twitter @AngelaCordobaP.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix police arrest Mykal Drew in fatal shooting of 18-year-old