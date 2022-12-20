Phoenix police arrest suspect in May house party shooting

Phoenix police

Phoenix Police have identified and located 18-year-old Jacob Salinas as the suspect in a May shooting at a house party that left one dead and five injured, according to a news release sent by the Phoenix Police Department Monday evening.

Salinas is being held at a Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office jail on multiple felonies, including first-degree murder, according to the press release.

On May 29, Phoenix police were called to a residence around 59th Avenue and Thomas Road after reports of gunshots. Luis Torres, 18, was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. The five people who were injured were between the ages of 16-18.

The shooting occurred during a party, when uninvited guests arrived at a party and were asked to leave, according to the release.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Police identify suspect in May house party shooting