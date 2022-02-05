Police

Phoenix police arrested a woman on Thursday suspected of causing a multi-vehicle fatal crash near 43rd Avenue and Cactus Road in November 2021.

According to arrest documents, police learned that around 6 p.m. on Nov. 3, 2021, Andrea Vasquez, 40, was traveling east on Cactus Road in an SUV. According to witness statements and a dashcam recording, she was passing other eastbound vehicles by driving into opposite lanes.

Vasquez then ran a red light when entering the intersection at North 43rd Avenue, causing a multivehicle crash that involved three other vehicles, court records state.

At least one person died and several injuries were reported, including that of children, court records state.

The identity of the fatal victim was not released.

According to the arrest report, Vasquez displayed signs of impairment. A blood sample later confirmed she had methamphetamines in her system.

Data collected during the reconstruction of the collision indicated that the SUV was traveling at 99 miles per hour prior to the collision, and 91 miles per hour when Vasquez's vehicle collided with the Toyota Highlander, according to court documents.

Vasquez was booked into Maricopa County Jail. Her bond was set at $1 million.

She was charged with one count of manslaughter, seven counts of aggravated assault with serious physical injury, and two counts of endangerment.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 14.

Reach breaking news reporter Amaris Encinas at amaris.encinas@arizonarepublic.com or on Twitter @amarisencinas.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix police arrest woman suspected of causing fatal crash in November