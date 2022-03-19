Phoenix police arrest woman suspected of stabbing her mother while driving

A Phoenix police vehicle.

A 27-year-old woman was arrested Friday on suspicion of stabbing her mother multiple times while she was driving to work Wednesday morning.

According to police, the victim was driving when the suspect stabbed her multiple times causing the vehicle to crash near Seventh Avenue and Broadway Road.

The suspect was identified as Brenda Villela, 27, who fled the crash site on foot, police said.

The victim, identified only as Villela's mother, was transported to a hospital in critical condition but is expected to survive.

Villela was arrested and booked into jail Friday on one count of attempted homicide, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of burglary, endangerment and criminal damage.

