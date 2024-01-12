Phoenix police arrested man suspected of shooting girlfriend's ex over disputed gun sale

Phoenix police arrested a man suspected of fatally shooting one person while also injuring his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend after learning the latter didn't pay for a firearm he offered to buy from her.

Documents say police received a call on Jan. 7 at around 10:25 p.m. to report a possible burglary near 35th and Grovers avenues after the caller heard possible gunshots. Responding officers arrived at a nearby residence where they found one person dead and another man with critical injuries.

Documents say the man told police that his assailant was his ex-girlfriend's boyfriend, 33-year-old Richard Hernandez, but didn't offer more information before being taken to the hospital. Officers found multiple shell casings in the driveway.

Police executed a search warrant on the injured man's phone and found text messages showing him trying to purchase a handgun or an AR-15 from his ex.

Police interviewed Hernandez's girlfriend a couple of days after the shooting. She informed the police that she was afraid of him because he had punched her in the face and threatened to kill her several times. According to documents, the woman revealed that Hernandez had stolen a gun from her brother and gave it to her. However, he instructed her to give him money if and when she sold it.

Documents say Hernandez's girlfriend gave the rifle to the man whom Hernandez would later injure, but the man refused to pay for the gun as he claimed she owed him money. Documents claim Hernandez had his girlfriend show him where the man lived and later shot two people.

Hernandez's girlfriend had previously reported him to police on Dec. 23, 2023 after he punched her in the face and stolen her cellphone, documents say. There was another reported incident on Dec. 13, 2023 where Hernandez pointed a gun at his uncle and his uncle's girlfriend demanding they let him call his mother, whom he also threatened to kill.

Documents noted that Hernandez appeared to be under the influence of drugs and threatened to kill himself during the encounter.

Police later arrested Hernandez on Jan. 9 near Camelback Road and 43rd Avenue where they found handgun linked to the shootings on his person.

Documents say Hernandez told police he pointed a handgun at himself and at may have aimed it at his uncle as well during the Dec 13. incident but denied shooting anyone Jan. 7 and refused to speak further without an attorney.

Hernandez was booked into jail on multiple felony counts including first-degree murder, attempted murder and aggravated assault. He's being held on a $1 million cash-only bond and is scheduled to appear in Maricopa County Superior Court on Jan. 17.

