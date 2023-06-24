Phoenix police ask for help in identifying 2 teens connected to May shooting

Phoenix police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two teens believed to be connected to a shooting in May that left a man, a toddler and an infant injured.

According to police, the shooting took place around midnight on May 5 at a bus stop on the southwest corner of 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road in Phoenix.

Security footage released by Phoenix police shows two teens running from the scene of the crime. Police describe the teens as both Hispanic and around 18 years old.

Still images pulled from security camera video, police say, shows two teenage suspects running from the scene of a shooting in Phoenix May 5, 2023.

The man was sitting at a bus stop when he has approached by both suspects and shot several times, police said. From the shooting, a stray bullet hit a nearby car that was passing by on Thomas Road.

The bullet struck both an infant and a toddler, police say all three are recovering from their injuries.

Police ask anyone with information about this shooting to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, 480-TESTIGO, or online at silentwitness.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix police ask for help finding 2 teens connected to May shooting