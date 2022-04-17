Phoenix Police chief: 'We are committed to finding the criminal who attacked one of our own'

Police are continuing the search of Nicholas Cowan, 35, who is wanted in connection with a shooting that critically injured a Phoenix police officer Thursday near Cave Creek and Beardsley roads.

An officer shot during the incident, remained in intensive care as of Sunday morning, a statement from Phoenix Police said. The officer is in stable condition.

Cowan shot at the officers while at a gas station, police said. Efforts to find Cowan remain a 24/7 operation, police said Sunday.

"Detectives are utilizing every investigative tool at their disposal and are following up on every lead and every tip received from the public," the statement said.

A photo of Cowan distributed by officials on Thursday showed he has a neck tattoo, a brown mustache and brown shoulder-length hair. He was also described by police on Thursday as possibly bleeding, although it's unclear if he was injured in the shooting.

He was last seen near Third Avenue and Greenway Road, officials said Thursday. They asked people to call 911 if he was seen and advised against approaching him since he is considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Local and federal partners are helping with the search for Cowan and his information was shared with law enforcement agencies throughout the southwest.

Silent Witness offered a $5,000 reward for anyone who provides information that leads to Cowan's arrest. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives has also offered a reward up to $5,000, while the FBI is offering up to $25,000 — increasing the possible total reward to $35,000.

“These attacks taking place in our own backyard and across our country show a blatant disregard for human life and law enforcement,” Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams said Sunday.

“Despite these attacks on our police family, our officers continue to respond to calls for service to assure the safety of our community. We are committed to finding the criminal who attacked one of our own," she said. "That commitment extends to all victims of crime.”

Story continues

More on the shooting: Phoenix police issue statewide alert in search of man suspected of shooting officer

What is known about the shooting

Officers initially responded to the area around 10:15 a.m. Thursday after a woman told police her boyfriend "committed several criminal acts" and attempted to commit suicide, according to police spokesperson Sgt. Andy Williams.

It's unclear what criminal acts Cowan was suspected of committing, but police initially said they responded to a domestic violence call at the gas station.

The woman said she left her home and went to the gas station "to avoid a confrontation with her boyfriend," Williams said. She also said Cowan made threats to "shoot it out" with police if they were called, Williams said.

As the woman was talking with police, Cowan arrived at the gas station in a 2012 light blue Toyota Prius.

Then, an officer approaching Cowan was shot by him, said Williams. Another officer returned fire while Cowan also continued to fire, Williams said.

Cowan ultimately fled the area in the Toyota Prius, which was later found by police unoccupied. The vehicles was impounded as evidence.

The officer had not been identified, but police have said they are a 24-year veteran at the department whose spouse is also a Phoenix police officer.

No other citizens or officers were injured in the shooting.

Anyone with information about Cowan's whereabouts should call 911 or, to remain anonymous, 480-WITNESS (480-946-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (480-837-8446) for Spanish.

Chelsea Curtis contributed to this report.

Reach breaking news reporter Angela Cordoba Perez at Angela.CordobaPerez@Gannett.com or on Twitter @AngelaCordobaP.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Nicholas Cowan wanted as suspect in shooting of Phoenix Police officer