Phoenix police Chief Jeri Williams to retire this summer

Angela Cordoba Perez, Arizona Republic
·5 min read

Lee en español

Corrections & Clarifications: Police Chief Jeri Williams’ first name was misspelled in a previous version of this article and headline.

Phoenix police Chief Jeri Williams announced her retirement Tuesday after serving more than five years on the job.

In a statement, Williams said she feels it is the right time for her to step aside. Her last day will be sometime this summer but a specific date wasn't disclosed.

"Just like when I felt called to do this job, I also feel called right now to go in a new direction, allowing me the rare opportunity to prioritize family and explore future endeavors," she said in a statement.

Williams has been a police officer for 33 years and was the first female Phoenix police chief. She did not announce what she plans to do next, but in the statement she said she wanted to focus on working on a transition plan for now.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego stressed the importance of the upcoming transition phase for the department.

"During that transition time, my top priority will continue to be to ensure our police officers have the tools, resources, and leadership they need to keep this community safe," Gallego said, in a statement posted online.

The news comes during an ongoing Department of Justice investigation into the department's practices.

Williams is 'extremely proud and honored' to have served as chief

In her statement, Williams highlighted some accomplishments she is "tremendously proud" of since becoming chief in October 2016. These included getting cellphones for officers, implementing body-worn cameras, documenting when an officer points a weapon at someone, and obtaining a new records management system, among others.

Williams also said she was proud of the relationships the department had built with the community and law enforcement employees throughout the county, state and country, even through the "highs and lows."

"I hope you can understand why these accomplishments are special to me," Williams said in the statement. "However, when all is said and done, the most rewarding work of all has been the honor and privilege to serve as the leader of the most amazing group of men and women, sworn and non-sworn, in all of law enforcement."

Williams thanked the city leadership for trusting her in the role and her family for their love and support.

"I still feel extremely proud and honored to put a badge and uniform on every day as a symbol of the oath I took in 1989 to serve and protect our community," she said in her statement. "It has been my extreme honor to serve this city and department as your Phoenix Police Chief."

Community reacts to retirement

City Councilman Sal DiCiccio was among the first to show his support online for Williams after the announcement.

"I wish her the best and she did an incredible job for the citizens of Phoenix," DiCiccio posted on Twitter.

​Councilwoman Yassamin Ansari also commented on the announcement and said she looked forward to working with city leadership on a smooth transition while addressing officer hiring and retention and a "constructive and productive Department of Justice investigation."

Darrell Kriplean, president of the Phoenix Law Enforcement Association, thanked Williams for her commitment to the department in a statement.

"As a 33-year law enforcement veteran, Chief Williams has devoted her life to protecting our community," Kriplean's statement said. "We wish her the best in her upcoming retirement and look forward to working with city leadership during this transition."

Lou Manganiello, president of Fraternal Order of Police Phoenix Lodge 2, also thanked Williams for her service and said her retirement is an opportunity to improve the Police Department.

"At a time when police officers citywide are facing a surge in violent incidents and the department is transferring dozens of experienced detectives back to patrol — decimating entire investigative units — our city needs a Chief focused not merely on answering emergency calls, but on responding effectively to cut crime," Manganiello said in a statement.

Mass Liberation Arizona issued a statement saying the announcement was no surprise after Williams was "caught in a string of lies."

"Since 2021, Jeri Williams repeatedly denied having any prior knowledge of her department’s plan to falsely charge protesters as gang members or the creation and distribution of a neo-Nazi challenge coin that celebrates police violence," the organization said in a release.

Their statement said Williams is "trying to slip out of the back door" and claims her retirement is a lie. The organization also said it will "force" more city leaders into retirement.

"City officials need to get on the right side of history or face removal," the statement says.

DOJ investigation into Phoenix police practices continuing

News of Williams' retirement comes as the Justice Department continues its pattern and practice investigation of the Phoenix Police Department.

The Justice Department announced it opened an investigation into Phoenix police officers practices on Aug. 5. The five key topics being looked at in the investigation are the use of force, retaliation against protesters, discriminatory policing practices and police response to people who have disability or who are experiencing homelessness.

"The investigation will determine whether the Phoenix Police Department engages in a pattern or practice of violations of the Constitution or federal law," Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said when the investigation was announced.

Williams said the Justice Department's "inquiry" was an opportunity to improve the department, in a news conference the day it was announced. She said the department was looking forward to see what they were doing right and what they could do better.

"Wearing the badge is a privilege, not a right," Williams said at the time. "The majority of our officers out there act every day with professionalism and compassion. ... We've welcomed an outside assessment before and we welcome this one with open arms."

Reach breaking news reporter Angela Cordoba Perez at Angela.CordobaPerez@Gannett.com or on Twitter @AngelaCordobaP.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix police Chief Jeri Williams to retire this summer

