Phoenix police say crime rate, staffing are improving. Here's what the data shows

When interim Phoenix police Chief Michael Sullivan spoke to The Arizona Republic recently about where the department stands after his first year, he spoke about morale and staff shortages, but his department faces a range of challenges.

The city faces high crime, deep staff shortages, poor morale, recruitment and retention challenges, backlash from some community activists in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement, more criticism about a lack of openness with the public and a wide-ranging U.S. Department of Justice investigation into civil rights abuses and excessive force.

Sullivan expects to steer the department through these challenges toward its core mission to protect the public and reduce crime.

"I want to focus on all these other things, they are important, but we exist to prevent and control crime, provide public safety and justice to victims," he said.

We took a closer look at claims by Sullivan and his department to gauge how the Phoenix Police Department is doing.

Have violent crime rates decreased in Phoenix?

Claim: According to department officials, violent crime rates have seen a decrease compared to last year and have largely to do with Operation Summer Shield and other efforts to address crime.

Data shows: Violent crime rates had been trending up for the last 12 years and murder rates hit a 15-year high in 2022. When comparing crime rates for the first six months of 2023 to 2022, the results show a 2% overall decrease in crime, with a notable 13% drop in homicide rates during the summer months. This decline is significant, considering that Phoenix traditionally experiences higher rates of violent crime and murder during that time of the year.

Context: The rest of the country and the state have been seeing a drop in crime since 2020 but Phoenix's crime rates increased in 2022. It is still too early to tell what exactly has been causing the decrease in violent crime in the last year. Experts point to a return to the norm after years of pandemic lockdown and conserted efforts to address gun crime.

Is staffing improving in the Phoenix Police Department?

Claim: The Phoenix police staffing shortage is turning a corner as leaders expect to see more hires than separations this year.

Data shows: At the start of the year, the department was missing 471 officers of the budgeted 3,125. The department expects to hire 180 officers by the end of the year, while seeing 150 leave.

Context: In the past four years, the department has lost more officers than it has hired. The ratio of officers to citizens has been decreasing since 2010. In 2022, the number of officers per citizen reached its lowest point in at least 23 years. These challenges faced by the department parallel those seen nationwide. Police hiring has been slow since 2019, with many attributing it to the increased attention on instances of police violence and the murder of George Floyd. As a response to these incidents, a movement advocating for defunding the police has emerged.

De-escalation and police shootings

Claim: Sullivan emphasized his efforts to address de-escalation in his first year. Phoenix police have drafted a new use-of-force policy and have introduced training for officers responding to people who are armed with weapons that are not guns.

Data: In the last seven years, there were, on average, about 24 shootings a year, and about 50% of them fatal. As of October, the department has had 23 police shootings, 11 of them where an officer killed a person.

Context: The department got national attention in 2018 when it became the department with the most shootings in the country. Arizona has the fifth-highest number of fatal shootings per capita in the country.

Department of Justice investigation and lawsuits

Claim: The department has been transparent about its troubles and will work with the community to alleviate any of the issues that have led to the DOJ investigation and the lawsuits about policing encampments where people without housing live.

Data: The department released a list of data it has made available to DOJ investigators: 20,000 body camera videos and shared about 80,000 documents. DOJ investigators had participated in over 200 ride-alongs and interviewed more than 100 city employees. In total, this has cost the city around $5 million.

Context: The DOJ has not hinted at when it believes it will release its findings, but interim chief Michael Sullivan promises that he will work with the department to address any issues. The city of Phoenix was placed under a court order to allow and mandate its officers to enforce nuisance laws in the homeless encampment area in downtown Phoenix known as The Zone. The city plans to appeal that order.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix police by the numbers: What to know about crime rate, hiring