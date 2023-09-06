Phoenix police find dead body with gunshot wounds near 15th Avenue and Van Buren Street

Phoenix police investigated a shooting that happened Tuesday night around 10:45 p.m. near 15th Avenue and Van Buren Street that left one dead.

Phoenix police were responding to a radio call of a shooting at around when they arrived just before midnight and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said. Officers provided aid until he was taken by Phoenix Fire Department to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Officers said they were aware there was a previous call of shots fired earlier in the evening at 10:45 p.m. However, there were no witnesses to direct officers to the location of the victim, said Sgt. Philip Krynsky. The second call to police that led to the victim's discovery came in at 11:55 p.m. Detectives responded to investigate and process the scene. Sgt. Krynsky added that information is subject to change as detectives continued to investigate.

As of Wednesday, there were no suspects in custody.

Anyone with information can call Phoenix police or Silent Witness if they wish to remain anonymous. Phoenix Police Department asks anyone with information to call 480-WITNESS (948-6377), 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish speakers, or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Anonymous tips may be made through silentwitness.org.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix shooting leaves one dead; police investigating