Phoenix Police Department making internal affairs changes amid DOJ investigation

The Phoenix Police Department is changing the leadership of its internal investigation team, the Professional Standards Bureau, a department spokesperson confirmed Monday.

The department "is temporarily reorganizing while reviewing operations of the Professional Standards Bureau focusing on the timeliness of administrative investigations and adherence to City and Department policies," Sgt. Rob Scherer said in an email to The Arizona Republic.

Scherer did not state which roles would be part of the reorganization or provide a specific reason for the changes.

The department remains under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice for discrimination, excessive use of force, retaliation against protestors and claims of destroying private property.

Investigation: Phoenix pushes fault against U.S. Department of Justice

On Jan. 11, the department asked the DOJ to allow the department to remain in charge of its reform efforts.

Criticism of the Professional Standards Bureau became public on Jan. 4 in a murder trial court ruling. Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Bruce Cohen found it troubling that there had been delays in conducting a thorough investigation of former police detective Jennifer DiPonzio's workspace. DiPonzio, who was the detective in charge of the murder case, had been under investigation by the bureau for leaving evidence on her desk in 2021.

"Given the prior finding of misconduct involving evidence at her desk, one would have expected that an inventorying of her desk would have been called for when she went on leave," Cohen wrote.

Reporter Miguel Torres covers public safety for The Arizona Republic.

