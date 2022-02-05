Phoenix Police Department releases body camera footage of officers fatally shooting a man

The Phoenix Police Department released edited body camera footage of a Jan. 22 incident that involved two police officers fatally shooting a man near 22nd Street and Fairmount Avenue.

The suspect in the incident was identified by Phoenix police as 37-year-old Dedrick Garcia.

According to the incident briefing video provided by Phoenix police, an officer saw a car speeding and committing other traffic violations around 4 a.m. in the area of 24th Street and Indian School Road.

The officer briefly lost sight of the car but then saw it pull into the driveway of a home near 22nd Street and Fairmount Avenue. The lights in the car switched off and no one got out of the vehicle, an officer states in the video.

According to Phoenix police, the officer walked up to the car and noticed a person lying on the backseat.

Police identified the person as Garcia.

The body camera footage provided in the video shows an officer walking up to the car and knocking on the window with no immediate response. The footage shows blacked-out windows and the interior is not visible to the viewer.

Police then attempted to open the doors, but they were locked, police said. Video shows several police officers surrounding the car and pointing their flashlights inside the vehicle.

Police determined later that handgun in the car wedged between the center console and the front passenger seat, according to police.

Body camera footage then shows officers making multiple attempts to communicate with Garcia, including communicating with him through a loudspeaker in English and Spanish.

"You are not allowed to be here and you are under arrest if you do not exit the vehicle," an officer can be heard saying in the video. "You need to come out with your hands up, nothing in your hands. We know you have a firearm in the car."

The footage then shows police discussing shooting pepper balls into the vehicle in order to get Garcia to comply.

"Mr. Garcia ... you need to come out with your hands up or we're going to break the window, shoot pepper balls in there," an officer is heard stating in the video.

According to Phoenix police, a PepperBall launcher uses non-lethal projectiles that contain Capsaicin powder. On impact, the projectiles burst and release a powder that causes a similar effect to being pepper sprayed.

The footage then shows police breaking the rear window of the car in order to shoot pepper balls inside. An officer standing at the front of the vehicle is heard saying "He grabbed the gun, he's moving forward," at which point at least two officers are seen firing their guns in the vehicle's direction.

In the footage provided, movement inside the car is partially visible.

According to Phoenix police, the officers saw García sit up, reach forward, grab and manipulate the gun and begin to turn toward the direction of the team that had broken the window.

After the shooting, the footage shows police still attempting to make contact with Garcia. According to the video's timestamp, this goes on for over an hour.

Just after 6 a.m., officers are seen approaching the car and opening the door. Garcia is seen unmoving, lying in the back seat. Officers are then seen removing a handgun from the car, found on the backseat floorboard.

The Phoenix Fire Department pronounced Garcia dead at the scene.

Two officers were involved in the shooting, one has been with Phoenix Police Department for three years and the other for four years. Their identities were not released.

An internal and criminal investigation was ongoing with the Professional Standard Bureau.

Phoenix police said once the criminal investigation is complete, it will be reviewed by the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

