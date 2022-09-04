Phoenix police detain 2 people possibly connected to Friday fatal hit-and-run

Hit and run

Phoenix police detained two people who were possibly connected to a hit-and-run that killed 40-year-old Tommy Hinton Friday night near West Indian School Road and 51st Avenue.

Officers found Hinton lying in the road and he was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where he died, according to police.

The suspected vehicle was seen fleeing northbound on 51st Avenue, police said. No description on the vehicle or driver was given.

On Saturday afternoon, officers arrived to the area of 47th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard for a vehicle that had damage consistent with hitting a pedestrian, police said in a news release. A driver that might have been involved in the hit-and-run and the registered owner of the vehicle were detained.

Both were released pending further investigation, police said on Saturday.

