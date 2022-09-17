Phoenix police.

Police were investigating a homicide after responding to a crash near Interstate 10 and 67th Avenue and finding a driver with a gunshot wound.

Just after midnight, officers responded to the collision, and found two vehicles and a driver with a gunshot wound, according to Phoenix police. The victim was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.

"At this time, detectives are still investigating the motive and circumstances surrounding this incident," read a statement from police.

No other information was immediately available about the driver.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix Police, or Silent Witness 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377) to remain anonymous.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix police find driver in crash with gunshot wound, dies in hospital