Phoenix police say father appears to have fatally shot self, injured young son

A Phoenix police vehicle on Dec. 7, 2021.

Police said a man who was fatally shot Sunday morning in north Phoenix appeared to have a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Fifty-three-year-old Amir Vetry's son was also shot and was taken to a hospital.

Police said the mother and father fought after she tried to pick up the boy Sunday from a home near Cactus Road and 25th Place. The mother got away and ran to multiple witnesses on the street, according to police.

Then shots were heard from inside the home. Police didn't specify how many.

Officers responded to a call about a family fight at about 9:30 a.m. where they found Vetry and his son.

Vetry had an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and a gun was found next to his body, according to police.

He was pronounced dead at a hospital. The boy is expected to survive, police said.

The results of Vetry's complete autopsy are pending and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

