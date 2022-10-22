Phoenix police hear gunshots, find man who later died from wounds

Jose R. Gonzalez, Arizona Republic
·1 min read
Phoenix police.
Phoenix police.

A man died Saturday morning after being found injured in a vehicle by Phoenix police investigating the sound of gunshots.

Javier Pacheco Cardenas, 25, was sitting in a parked vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds in a neighborhood alley in the area of North 18th Street and East Almeria Road, according to police.

Officers made it to the scene after hearing multiple shots fired, police said. Pacheco Cardenas died from his injuries at a local hospital, police said.

The investigation is being handled by homicide detectives, police said.

"At this time, detectives are working to understand what led up to this incident and identify any and all involved suspects," read a statement from the Phoenix Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151, Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377), or 480-TESTIGO (480-837-8446) for Spanish speakers.

Reach breaking news reporter Jose R. Gonzalez at jose.gonzalez@gannett.com or on Twitter @jrgzztx.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix police hear gunshots, find man who later died from wounds

Recommended Stories

  • Man charged after death of 18-year-old Mason grad in crash

    Mason City Schools said Waespe was an expectant father and 2022 graduate.

  • Commanders rule out Dyami Brown, list Jahan Dotson as questionable

    Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke is going to be short on receiving targets in his first start of the season. Heinicke is starting in place of the injured Carson Wentz against the Packers on Sunday and the final injury report of the week shows the team will be down at least two pass catchers. Wide receiver [more]

  • Russian missiles attack Lutsk, Rivne and Khmelnytsky oblasts: power and water supplies disrupted

    Russia launched yet another missile attack across the whole of Ukraine on the morning of Oct. 22, with missile impacts reported in Lutsk, Rivne, and Khmelnytskyi oblasts in the west of the country.

  • Russian missile strikes leave estimated 1.5 million Ukrainians without electricity

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - SATURDAY, 22 OCTOBER 2022, 14:50 Russian missile attacks on energy facilities have left 1,451,603 Ukrainians across the country without electricity. Source: Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, on Telegram Details: According to information from the President's Office, as of 14:00 on 22 October, Russian missile attacks have cut off: 672,000 people in Khmelnytskyi Oblast; 188,400 in Mykolaiv Oblast; 102,000 in Volyn Oblast; 242,000 in Cher

  • NASA Wants More Spacecraft for Its Upcoming Artemis Moon Missions

    NASA has requested three new spacecraft from Lockheed Martin, which the space agency needs to fly astronauts to the Moon as part of its upcoming and ambitious Artemis program.

  • NFL rumors: Rams 'made push' for Christian McCaffrey trade, but 49ers won out

    The Rams reportedly "made a push" to acquire Christian McCaffrey before the star running back eventually was traded to the 49ers.

  • Italy swears-in right-wing Meloni as first female PM

    STORY: Meloni, head of the nationalist Brothers of Italy, swept to victory in an election last month as part of a coalition that included Forza Italia, led by former premier Silvio Berlusconi, and Matteo Salvini's League.Her government, the 12th this century, replaces a national unity administration led by former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi. It faces a string of daunting challenges, notably a looming recession, rising energy bills and how to present a united front over the Ukraine war.While Meloni has pledged support for Ukraine, Berlusconi has repeatedly undercut her, earlier this week blaming Kyiv for the Russian invasion and revealing he had exchanged gifts and "sweet letters" with his old friend, Russian President Vladimir Putin.

  • Alaska governor candidate faces sexual harassment lawsuit

    A Republican gubernatorial candidate in Alaska faces accusations he sexually harassed a former assistant while he was a borough mayor. The lawsuit filed Friday accuses Charlie Pierce of “constant unwanted physical touching, sexual remarks, and sexual advances,” the Anchorage Daily News reported. The woman's Anchorage-based attorney, Caitlin Shortell, said in an email to The Associated Press it was filed in the Kenai Superior Court, and she expected a judge to be assigned Monday.

  • Monty Williams, Chris Paul applaud NBA commissioner Adam Silver apologizing to Suns employees

    The Republic confirmed NBA commissioner Adam Silver met with Suns employees before Wednesday's season opener.

  • Gun violence killed another Memphis kid. How experts are trying to help those who survive

    Gun violence in Memphis has claimed the life of another child, totaling 25 in 2022. How are experts helping those who survive move forward?

  • How to Make Mushroom Pork Chops

    Mushroom soup and fresh mushrooms give earthy flavor to pork chops in the fantastic stovetop recipe in this video. Use this dinner to feed a crowd, or pack it up in individual servings to have a protein-packed lunch for work.

  • 11 people shot near Southern University and A&M College, police say

    Eleven people were shot overnight Friday near Southern University and A&M College in Louisiana, police said.

  • U.S. sees surge in migrants from Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua

    Record numbers of Cubans, Venezuelans and Nicaraguans have fled countries plagued by political turmoil and economic instability.

  • Officers under review after brutal arrest of 2 men go viral

    Several police officers in Washington D.C. are facing allegations of police brutality and excessive force after video of a brutal arrest of two men went viral and the Metropolitan Police Department’s Internal Affairs Bureau is now investigating the incident as city leaders and activists call for swift action from D.C. Police. Police responded to a report of possible gunshots in Southeast D.C. at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Thursday night when police say they located a stolen unoccupied vehicle with visible shell casings inside and the motor still running. A male in the group threatened 'to smack' a female police officer.

  • Naval officer cyberstalked ex-wife and lied to get her jailed for four days, feds say

    He is accused of launching a harassment campaign against her after they separated, according to prosecutors.

  • Trading Christian McCaffrey was a necessary evil for rebuilding Panthers

    Not having Christian McCaffrey is going to hurt. A lot. But by sacrificing their most valuable player now, the Panthers have positioned themselves for a much brighter future.

  • New Jersey Grandma Ranks Her Grandchildren, Goes Viral On TikTok

    New Jersey grandmother Mary La Morte is going viral on TikTok for ranking her 10 grandchildren on a board that hangs in her house.

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces are shooting down 85% of Iranian-made Shahed drones

    YEVHEN KIZILOV - FRIDAY, 21 OCTOBER 2022, 13:29 Over the past two weeks, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have demonstrated much better skills in hitting Iranian-made Shahed kamikaze drones, shooting down 85% of these drones.

  • Two Staff Members Killed in Shooting at Dallas Hospital

    At least two staff members were killed in a shooting at Methodist Dallas Medical Center in Dallas, Texas, on Saturday, October 22, the hospital said.The hospital said a male suspect was arrested after being shot and injured by a Methodist Health System Police Officer.“The Methodist Health System Family is heartbroken at the loss of two of our beloved team members,” the hospital’s executive leadership team said in a statement. “During this devastating time, we want to ensure our patients and employees that Methodist Dallas Medical Center is safe, and there is no ongoing threat. Our prayers are with our lost co-workers and their families, as well as our entire Methodist family. We appreciate the community’s support during this difficult time.”Footage streamed live by Candice Gaston, who was in the hospital at the time of the shooting, shows a large police presence outside one of its entrances. Credit: Candice Gaston via Storyful

  • Biaggio Ali Walsh, grandson of Muhammad Ali, taking his own path into MMA

    Biaggio Ali Walsh, the grandson of Muhammad Ali, is taking his own path into mixed martial arts.