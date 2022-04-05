Phoenix police need help finding 2 men suspected of gas station shooting

Phoenix police seek assistance locating two men suspected of a shooting that left a 39-year-old man dead Saturday afternoon.

Officers received reports of a shooting at a QT gas station near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road around 12:15 p.m., according to the Silent Witness poster.

When officers arrived, they found the man with gunshot wounds, police said in a press release.

Police said they believe a man wearing a white tank with the word "Hustler" on the front and dark colored pants shot the man. Police described the man as Hispanic and said he fled the scene on a large bicycle at the time of the shooting.

The first man was seen with a man known as "Slow Motion." Police said the second man is Black and was wearing dark clothing.

The man who was shot was taken to a hospital, but died as a result of his injuries.

No additional information regarding the shooting was released.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-948-6377 or 480-837-8446 for Spanish.

A reward for up to $200 is being offered.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix police release suspect photo in gas station shooting