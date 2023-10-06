A 38-year-old man was booked on charges on Thursday for drugs and second-degree murder, according to Phoenix Police Department, for his role in a September stabbing that left one man dead.

Police identified Norris Berry as the suspect.

Officials said on Sept. 17 around 3:30 p.m., Phoenix Police officers responded to reports of a stabbing near West Thunderbird Road. Police said when they and Phoenix Fire Department crews arrived they located the victim, who was transported to a local hospital.

Police said the man did not survive his injuries and died. They had not released additional information on the man's identity as of Thursday morning.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix police ID and book suspect in September stabbing