Phoenix police ID shooting victim as 23-year-old Ramon Flores Gonzalez; no suspect named

One man is dead after a shooting in a Phoenix neighborhood on Tuesday, according to police.

Phoenix Police identified the victim as 23-year-old Ramon Flores Gonzalez.

Officials said they responded to a report of a shooting just after 11 p.m., in a neighborhood near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road. Upon arrival, police said they found Gonzalez, lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. Police said officers provided "medical aid" until the fire department arrived, but that Flores Gonzalez died from his injuries on the scene.

Police said detectives learned the suspect left the area before police arrived and that no arrests were made as of Wednesday evening.

An active investigation is underway, according to police. Police said anyone with information is asked to call 480-WITNESS (948-6377), 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish speakers, or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Anonymous tips may be made through silentwitness.org.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix police ID shooting victim as 23-year-old Ramon Flores Gonzalez