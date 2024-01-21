Phoenix police ID Tasha Yellowhair, 49, as fatal stabbing victim; no suspect named

A woman died after being stabbed early Friday morning in Phoenix according to police detectives. The investigation remains ongoing.

Phoenix police say they responded to an injured person call in the area of 51st Avenue and Baseline Road at around 2 a.m. on January 19.

Upon arriving they reported a woman who had suffered at least one stab wound. The woman, who has now been identified as 49-year-old Tasha Yellowhair, was transported to a local hospital where she later died according to the police report.

As detectives continue the investigation, they ask anyone with information to call Silent Witness at 480(WITNESS) or 480(TESTIGO) and provide an anonymous tip.

Any information that leads to an arrest will be paid a reward, Phoenix police said in a statement on Sunday.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix police ID Tasha Yellowhair, 49, as fatal stabbing victim