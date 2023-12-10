Phoenix police ID teen shot, killed at apartment complex in central Phoenix

Phoenix police identified the teenage boy who was killed after a shooting in central Phoenix on Saturday afternoon.

Phoenix police were called to an apartment complex at Camelback Road and 19th Avenue at about 1:45 p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, they found 16-year-old Lucas Holman Jr. with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Detectives are searching for a suspect and encourage anyone with information to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377), or 480-TESTIGO (480-837-8446) for those who speak Spanish to provide an anonymous tip. Rewards will be paid for information leading to an arrest in the case.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Shooting victim in Phoenix apartment complex identified by police