Phoenix police identify 18-year-old killed in shooting near 40th Street, Bell Road

The side of a Phoenix police vehicle.

Police are investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old dead Friday evening in Phoenix.

The Phoenix Police Department identified the victim as Vincente Ladua.

Police received a shooting call around 7:45 p.m. in the area of North 40th Street and Bell Road, police said in a release.

Officers found Ladua with gunshot wounds and died from his injuries on scene, police said.

Police said witnesses told officers another man had shot Ladua multiple times and fled from the area.

An investigation is ongoing. Police asked anyone with information to contact the department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS and 480-TESTIGO for Spanish-speak callers.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix police identify 18-year-old Vincente Ladua killed in shooting