Phoenix police identify 2 men found dead in car near I-17 and Peoria Avenue

Phoenix police have identified two men who were found dead in their car from gunshot wounds on Thursday night.

The victims were identified as 20-year-old Gage Neal-Belunas and 23-year-old Kyle Ford, the Phoenix Police Department announced on Saturday.

According to police, officers responded to the area near Interstate 17 and Peoria Avenue around 11 p.m. on Thursday to a report of two bodies inside of a car.

No further information was provided. An investigation was ongoing.

There were no further updates, according to Phoenix police.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix police identify men found dead in car near I-17