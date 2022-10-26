Phoenix police identify armed man who they say shot, injured 2 officers

Phoenix police.

Phoenix police identified the man who they say shot at two officers during an attempted arrest on Tuesdayas 23-year-old Damoin Obrian Walters.

Walters was arrested and booked into the Maricopa County Jail on suspicion of charges including assault, offenses against public order, weapons and explosives, theft and failure to appear. Authorities had previously said the man was 24 years old.

Sgt. Brian Bower, a Phoenix Police Department spokesperson, said Walters fought with officers, who were responding to reports of a fight at an apartment complex near 16th Street and Morten Avenue.

Officers found Walters and a woman and began talking to the man before asking him to take his hands out of his pockets. Bower said Walters refused multiple times and accidentally fired a gun in his pocket when the officer tried to force the man to show his hands.

Bower said the man continued struggling with officers and fired several more shots as officers detained him.

Two officers had minor injuries from the encounter and were taken to a hospital.

