Phoenix police identify body that was found inside of suitcase

A Phoenix PD vehicle in this December 2021 file photo.

Phoenix police identified the person whose body was found Saturday morning near Cave Creek Road and Carefree Highway as Jennifer Beede, 39.

Officers responded to the area around 6:45 a.m. and found her body inside of a suitcase, police said in a news release. Officials had initially reported it had been found inside a container.

Detectives were investigating what led to the incident.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151. Those who wish to report anonymously can call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.

Reach breaking news reporter Angela Cordoba Perez at Angela.CordobaPerez@Gannett.com or on Twitter @AngelaCordobaP.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix police identify adult body found inside of suitcase