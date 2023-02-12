Phoenix police identify downtown shooting victim, suspect at large

Phoenix police.

Police identified the victim in a fatal shooting that happened Saturday near 15th Avenue and Garfield Street.

"Just after 10:30 a.m. we responded to a call of a shooting near 15th Avenue and Garfield Street," Sergeant Melissa Soliz said. "Officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased on scene."

Phoenix police identified the victim as 68-year-old Winston Shieh.

Detectives took over the investigation, as the suspect remains at large.

Anyone with information can contact the Phoenix Police Department, or Silent Witness (480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish).

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Suspect still loose after shooting dead 68-year-old man Saturday