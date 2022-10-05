Phoenix Police Department.

Phoenix police on Tuesday identified a man found dead with a gunshot wound as 24-year-old Jose Aldaco.

Officers found Aldaco's body near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road on Saturday about 7 a.m. after receiving a call about a dead body.

Few other details about the investigation were released.

Sgt. Vincent Cole, a department spokesperson, said detectives are still investigating the death and ask anyone with information to contact Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix police identify man found dead with gunshot wound