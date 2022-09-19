Phoenix police identify man found fatally shot under bridge

Rick Wagge, 59, was identified as the man who was found dead from a gunshot under a Phoenix bridge on Sunday.

The Phoenix Police Department released the identity of a man who died from a gunshot wound under a bridge early Sunday morning.

Rick Wagge, 59, was found on the 2000 block of East McDowell Road by police at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday with a gunshot wound. Wagge died at the scene from his injuries.

Detectives were investigating to develop information about a potential suspect.

Phoenix detectives asked anyone with knowledge about the circumstances to contact them or call Silent Witnesses (480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers) if they wish to remain anonymous.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix police identify Rick Wagge as man found dead under bridge