Phoenix police identify man found shot on road Christmas night

Phoenix police have identified the man who was found Sunday night on a road near Camelback Road and 43rd Avenue.

Redrick Roy, 24, was found with gunshot wounds in a roadway in the area and was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to Phoenix police.

Information on what led to the shooting was under investigation and no details were released.

