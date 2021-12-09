Phoenix police identify man found dead near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road

A Phoenix police vehicle on Dec. 7, 2021.

Phoenix police on Thursday identified a man found dead near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road on Wednesday morning as 35-year-old Quincy Thomas.

Officers at about 8:20 a.m. found Thomas in the area with "obvious signs of trauma," said Phoenix police spokesperson Sgt. Ann Justus.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were investigating Thomas' death as a homicide, according to Justus.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact Phoenix police at 602-262-6151. To remain anonymous, call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377 or 480-837-8446 for Spanish.

Reach the reporter at chelsea.curtis@arizonarepublic.com or follow her on Twitter @curtis_chels.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix police identify man found dead with 'signs of trauma'