Phoenix police identify man killed in stabbing near bank

Police identified the man killed in a stabbing late Sunday night in central Phoenix.

Quinton Letcher, 30, was found by officers just before midnight as he suffered stab wounds in the parking lot of a business in the area of West Indian School Road and North 31st Avenue, according to police. The man was taken to a hospital where he died, police said.

Letcher's assailant, who has yet to be identified, was still outstanding, police said.

"Details about what led up to the stabbing are still under investigation. This remains an ongoing investigation," police said.

The address provided by police as the site Letcher was found wounded appears to be a BMO Harris Bank. It is unclear if the location was related to a motive in the killing.

Anyone with information on the case was asked to contact the Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377), or for Spanish, 480-TESTIGO (837-8446).

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix police identify Quinton Letcher as man killed in stabbing