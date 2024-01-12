Phoenix police identified a man killed after a shootout with police as 43-year-old John Michael Lewis Jr.

Officials said an officer fired their weapons at Lewis while responding to a call at a residence near 32nd and Van Buren streets on Thursday morning.

Lewis was declared dead at the scene.

Sgt. Rob Scherer, a department spokesman, said officers responded to the area shortly after 11 a.m. for a welfare check at a home from which water was flooding.

Scherer said the officers briefly spoke with Lewis before he pulled out a handgun and fired at the officers. Scherer said the officers retreated and one officer fired multiple times at Lewis before calling for reinforcements.

The Phoenix Police Department's SWAT unit then took over and eventually entered the residence, where officers found Lewis dead with a gunshot wound. Scherer said it wasn't immediately clear whether the wound was due to an officer or was self-inflicted. No officers were injured.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix police identify man killed in shootout with officers