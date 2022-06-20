Phoenix police identify man shot near I-17 and Bell Road, working to locate shooter

Phoenix police have identified a man shot in early June near Interstate 17 as 25-year-old Torry Taylor.

On June 9, Taylor was shot during a confrontation by the freeway access road, police said, after which he walked to a nearby restaurant and collapsed.

That day, police responded around 8:30 p.m. to calls about a shooting near I-17 and Bell Road. When they arrived, they found Taylor on the ground just outside the restaurant with a gunshot wound.

Taylor was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Witnesses who spoke to police said the man who shot Taylor had fled on foot. An air unit and responding officers conducted a search for the suspect but were unable to find him. Police described the shooter as a man in his late 20s.

Police are asking the public for help as it remains an active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151. Those wishing to remain anonymous can ca Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers).

