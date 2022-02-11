Phoenix police identify man who shot 9 officers and ex-girlfriend in home standoff

Phoenix police have identified a suspect in an early-morning domestic standoff on Friday that led to a woman being killed, nine officers being wounded, and a baby being handed over to police at gunpoint.

Morris Jones, 36, is believed to have shot at officers, before dying of a gunshot wound himself, according to a police briefing on Friday afternoon. It is unclear whether the wound was self-inflicted or from police.

An officer first arrived to the scene around 2:15 in the morning, on reports that a woman, since described as Jones’s ex-girlfriend, had been shot.

Jones allegedly welcomed the responding officer inside, before shooting the officer multiple times through the door, one of three times the man allegedly fired at police, causing five gunshot wounds and four from shrapnel.

All nine injured officers are expected to live, police officers added in their update this afternoon.

During the standoff, as officers surrounded the house, police were surprised to see another man walking out of the home and place a baby in a carrier. As officers went to collect the infant girl, since identified as Jones and the woman’s child, the suspect fired again at officers.

The baby is unharmed.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.