Phoenix police identify suspect in August fatal shooting, offer $2K reward

Phoenix police issued a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of 44-year-old Turrail Lightfoot, who police have identified as the suspect in an August 2022 shooting that killed one woman and injured another.

According to a tweet shared Wednesday from Phoenix police, Lightfoot is being sought in the Aug. 25 murder of Latoya Davis, 37, that took place at the intersection of 25th and Adams streets.

Davis and the other woman, Alicia Crosby, 35, were taken to a hospital by ambulance following the shooting. Davis was pronounced dead shortly after.

Police said Lightfoot fled to Lincoln, Nebraska, the day after shooting the two victims. A warrant was issued for Lightfoot's arrest on alleged charges of homicide and aggravated assault, according to the Phoenix police tweet.

Charges against Lightfoot were submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office in October 2022 and Lightfoot has remained an outstanding suspect since, according to Phoenix police Sgt. Melissa Soliz.

Additional information regarding the shooting or how police linked Lightfoot to the incident was not disclosed by police as it remained under investigation, according to Sgt. Soliz.

Phoenix police are now encouraging the public to aid in the search offering a $2,000 reward for information, saying "it pays to fight crime" in the Wednesday morning tweet.

The public is encouraged to contact Silent Witness Arizona at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.

